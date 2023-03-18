PM Anwar confident unity govt will continue to be strong

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today expressed his confidence that the Unity Government he leads will last for the next five years.

Delivering his speech at the PKR Special National Congress 2023 here, Anwar, who is also the party’s president, said the confidence was based on the strong support of other parties that formed the government for the past four months.

“For us to be strong as a government for the next five years, we need solid cooperation so that we focus on correcting the damage that occurred and developing the country and the people. There will be threats, to some extent, but I am confident that the Unity Government will continue to be strong and here for the next five years.

“Our shared responsibility is to continue the struggle, to mobilise the reform movement and the party machinery so that this MADANI agenda can be translated in a more serious and meaningful way,” he said.

The congress which is held at Malawati Stadium and themed “Malaysia MADANI, Pelaksanaan Sebuah Idealisme”, was also attended by the party’s deputy president Rafizi Ramli, secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof and 41 office representatives of foreign embassies.

Anwar also stressed that as Prime Minister, he is not afraid of threats from corrupt individuals or any gathering wanting to bring down the government led by him.

“You want to threaten us with a rally, you want to threaten us with fear of the corrupt, then you chose the wrong prime minister. You are trying to (bring down the government), go ahead, but it will not be easy,” he said.

Despite the criticism levelled at his government, Anwar said that since the Unity Government governed the country in November last year, there has never been any interference by government leaders in issues such as the independence of the judiciary and tender award process.

Meanwhile, touching on the six states’ elections, Anwar who is also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH), said PKR should start courting young people to attract the interest of that group to join the policies and struggles of the party that was established in 1999.

“Provided that we strengthen the party and show a good record, whether at the federal (level) or at the states under our purview. We need to strengthen cooperation not only in PH but also with UMNO and Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah,” he said.

The six states involved are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude to PH’s component partner, DAP, who has remained a loyal friend of PKR until now, as well as Amanah and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) for consistently continuing the spirit of the common struggle.

He also reminded all PKR members to work together to strengthen the party’s struggle because the people now evaluate the practices and implementation of the Unity Government.

“Now we are the government. We will be judged by our practice and implementation. Not just one person and minister but the entire machinery, party and ideas,” he said.

After delivering his speech, Anwar, accompanied by Rafizi and Saifuddin Nasution, also launched Koperasi Keadilan Bhd (KIRA) which was established to help improve the standard and quality of life of party members and the general public.

The one-day congress focused on the party’s preparations to face the six states’ elections and strengthening the cooperation between PH and the Unity Government. About 3,000 delegates from all over the country, including observers, attended the congress. - Bernama