PM Anwar congratulates China’s newly appointed Premier Li Qiang

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today congratulated Li Qiang, who was appointed as China’s 8th Premier.

Anwar said he looked forward to working closely with China’s leadership to explore new areas of cooperation as both countries commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China comprehensive strategic partnership this year.

“Heartiest congratulations to H.E Li Qiang on his appointment as the 8th Premier of the People’s Republic of China.

“Malaysia remains committed towards strengthening the long-standing historical ties with China,” he tweeted.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Li, 63, was endorsed as Chinese premier Saturday morning, upon nomination by President Xi Jinping. - Bernama