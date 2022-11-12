PM Anwar congratulates Selangor Sultan on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on the Ruler’s 77th birthday today.

“I pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that Tuanku Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri and the whole royal family members will always be filled with blessings and guidance, and will always be healthy, prosperous and full of sovereignty.

“May His Highness continue to rule Selangor Darul Ehsan fairly and justly,” he said in a posting uploaded on his official Facebook page, today.

Anwar said he and the people would continue to pledge their allegiance and undivided loyalty to Sultan Sharafuddin.

“Long Live Tuanku,” he said.

In conjunction with the Sultan of Selangor’s birthday, 104 individuals received state awards, honours and medals today. - Bernama