PM Anwar congratulates Tharman on being elected Singapore’s new President

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Singapore’s former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam over his victory in the island republic’s presidential election on Friday.

He also prayed that bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore remain intact in a family spirit that will benefit the people of both nations.

The prime minister also hoped that Singapore would continue to prosper under Tharman’s leadership.

“Congratulations to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new president of the Republic of Singapore!,” he said in a social media post today.

In the election, the former Singaporean deputy prime minister received 70.4 per cent of the vote followed by former Group Chief Investment Officer of GIC Pte Ltd Ng Kok Song (15.72 per cent) and former Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd Tan Kin Lian (13.88 per cent).

A Singaporean statesman and economist, Tharman, 66, served as Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister between 2011 and 2019, and as Senior Minister in the Cabinet between 2019 and 2023.

His other roles include Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore between 2011 and 2023, and Deputy Chairman of GIC between 2019 and 2023. - Bernama