PM Anwar expresses appreciation to those involved in 2023 National Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his appreciation to all those involved in the National Day celebrations today, including those who thronged Dataran Putrajaya for the much-awaited parade.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar hoped the people’s spirit of independence would continue to be strengthened and embedded in all levels of society.

“My appreciation to all those who flooded Dataran Putrajaya to celebrate Malaysia’s big day and the unity shown today is what the real Malaysia is all about,” he said in the post.

Describing this morning’s event as extraordinary, the prime minister, in a separate post later, also conveyed his appreciation to those who took part in the parade, the aerial display and performances.

“This is the spirit of unity that we crave for Malaysia in order to stride forward as a great nation. We must appreciate the nation’s independence and sovereignty,” he said.

More than 100,000 people attended the celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya here today, which involved 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, and 100 service animals.

The event was also viewed by millions of Malaysians via live broadcast on television and social media platforms.-Bernama