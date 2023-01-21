PM anwar extends CNY greetings in video depicting rabbit’s brave journey

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his Chinese New Year wishes to the Chinese community in the country who will be ushering in the Year of the Rabbit on Sunday.

He said the country’s major festivities were opportunities to sow the spirit of unity and to forge friendships.

Anwar said harmony and tolerance between the races formed the bond that propels the country forward.

“On behalf of Malaysians of various races, I would like to wish the entire Chinese community a Happy Chinese New Year 2023,” he said in his message on Facebook on Jan 20.

Anwar also uploaded a video depicting the story of a rabbit named Miki which bravely continues its journey despite facing obstacles along the way in the hope of a promising future.

The 1.14-minute long video also sends a message to all those who have endured various challenges and tribulations over the years and who are looking for a ray of hope to not give up, but instead rise in the spirit of unity.

In the clip, the prime minister is seen holding the rabbit while saying: “As an independent country that has since grown and matured, it is right that we empower all the people, all races in our beloved country of Malaysia.”

The Malaysian Chinese community will be celebrating the Lunar New Year on Jan 22 and 23.

In the Chinese calendar, there are 12 animals representing the zodiac for each year. - Bernama