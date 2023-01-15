PM Anwar extends Ponggal greetings to Tamil community

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Ponggal greetings to the Tamil community in Malaysia, celebrating the festival today.

In a post on his Facebook page, Anwar hopes that the festival will bring prosperity and health to everyone.

“The Tamil community celebrates the Ponggal festival as a sign of gratitude for increased sustenance.

“In addition, this auspicious day for the Hindu is also a symbol and a catalyst to reject old practices or attitudes and promote change and create a new shift,“ he said.

The Tamil community celebrates the arrival of the Ponggal harvest festival in the 10th month of the Tamil calendar known as Thai, and it is an important festival, especially for the farming community. - Bernama