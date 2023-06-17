PM Anwar: Govt will strengthen district office administration

SUNGAI PETANI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government will strengthen the administration of district and land offices nationwide, to ensure that development projects can be implemented efficiently and effectively for the welfare of the people.

He said although the government today gives priority to large projects in addition to dealing with the challenges of global change in terms of digital technology and the economy, efforts to ensure the well-being of the people will not be sidelined.

“Today, with this convention, I want to emphasise that, while our focus on large projects, modern technology with the challenging economy is now given priority, we will empower district officers, including those in Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah.

“This is our strategy to empower the duties of district officers and district offices...we are giving more attention, and believe me when I give more attention, all the support and efforts will be streamlined,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the closing of the People’s Development and Welfare Convention at Perdana Hall, UiTM Merbok, Sungai Petani, today.

At the event, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, also announced a special allocation of RM100,000 for the use of district and land offices in each district.

Meanwhile, Anwar asked all district officers to submit performance reports on problematic projects and list their respective needs, to be submitted to him no later than next Friday (June 23), so that immediate action can be taken.

He said that the government will also consider approving additional contract engineers for district and land offices which perform well and are in need.-Bernama