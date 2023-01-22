PM Anwar happy to be back at Wisma MCA for CNY gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), today ‘returned’ to Wisma MCA after more than 25 years, to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Anwar, who looked happy when attending the gathering here, said that he appreciated MCA’s invitation, as the Barisan Nasional (BN) component is now part of the Unity Government led by him.

“Thank you to the (MCA) president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, for inviting me and Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail), it’s been a long time, it’s been more than 25 years,” he said after attending the MCA Chinese New Year open house here today.

Also present were his wife, Dr Wan Azizah, Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

Wee and several cabinet ministers were also in attendance.

Anwar said that working with MCA will be used to focus efforts on dealing with the development and economic issues of the country, together with the BN component.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid described the Prime Minister’s ‘return’ to Wisma MCA, to celebrate Chinese New Year this year, as a good sign of closer unity between all races in Malaysia.

“Under the Unity Government, we have to accept the fact that a new political landscape has been formed; we hope that MCA will invite the Prime Minister every year,“ he said.

“It also brings the message that the country should be rebuilt in the post-pandemic (Covid-19) situation, and we will not be able to do it if there is no unity among us,” he said. - Bernama