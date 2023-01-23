PM Anwar in Brunei for two-day official visit from tomorrow

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will be in Brunei for a two-day two official visit from tomorrow.

It will be his second official visit abroad since appointed as the prime minister.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Brunei International Airport at about 3.30 pm tomorrow and in the evening will attend a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian High Commission here.

On the second day of the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman for a four-eyed meeting, he told a press conference here today.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to use the opportunity to assess the progress of ongoing cooperation, as well as further strengthen relations and cooperation, between the two countries.

The Prime Minister and the Sultan of Brunei will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA).

The meeting will be followed by a royal banquet hosted by the Sultan of Brunei.

During the visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Zambry, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and the Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah. - Bernama