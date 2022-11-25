PM Anwar looks forward to further elevate Malaysia-Philippines ties

KUALA LUMPUR: With long-standing personal and diplomatic interactions, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he looked forward to working closely with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr to further elevate Malaysia-Philippines bilateral ties.

In his tweet, Anwar said Malaysia and the Philippines have always enjoyed strong cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral forums.

Anwar, 75, took the oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara here on Thursday.

Marcos had earlier tweeted a congratulatory message to Anwar over the latter’s appointment as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

“I would like to congratulate my good friend @anwaribrahim for his election as Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to the stability that his leadership will provide Malaysia and the region,” he said. - Bernama