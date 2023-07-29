PM Anwar: MADANI framework focuses on problem solving, moral values

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the MADANI framework not only focuses on the problem-solving process but also on values to build good morals.

Addressing the ‘Majlis Ilmu MADANI with the Prime Minister’ event at Seri Perdana here today, Anwar said the MADANI framework is the best way to build a better society, especially among the younger generation.

“MADANI is not only about sustainability, innovation, respect, trust, and compassion, but it also underlines philosophy, values, and integrity in terms of building good morals,” said the prime minister.

The Malaysia MADANI concept, which he introduced officially on Jan 19, is based on six pillars, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

While thanking the founder and President of Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research Dr Omar Suleiman for delivering his MADANI lecture, Anwar said Omar is a young intellectual and activist that every society needed.

“I followed every single lecture delivered by Omar, and I think a voice like his will touch and have an effect on the community,“ said Anwar.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail joined about 120 congregants to perform the Maghrib prayer, led by the Imam of the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, Muhammad Hazri Othman, before spending about an hour for a knowledge-sharing session with Omar.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.-Bernama