PM Anwar makes official visit to Singapore tomorrow (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake his first official visit to Singapore tomorrow (Jan 30) at the invitation of his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement, said Anwar – in his maiden visit to the republic after being sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia – will be meeting President Halimah Yacob and Lee.

“The two prime ministers will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Cooperation on Data, Cybersecurity and the Digital Economy and Frameworks on Cooperation in Digital Economy; and Green Economy.

“Prime Minister will also hold an engagement with the Malaysian diaspora in Singapore,“ said the statement.

The statement said the visit reflects the importance of the Malaysia-Singapore ties as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN.

“It will provide a golden opportunity for leaders from both sides to discuss ways to elevate this relationship, reflecting the breadth and depth of shared interest, longstanding people-to-people links, and strong economic relations,“ it added.

The statement said both sides will also be exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Anwar will be accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and the delegation will comprise foreign affairs minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Communications and Digital Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, and officials from the relevant ministries and agencies.

The Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and the Chief Minister of Johor, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, will also be part of the official delegation.

In 2022, Singapore was Malaysia’s 2nd largest trading partner and the largest among ASEAN countries, with total trade amounting to RM367.53 billion (US$83.53 billion), an increase of 29.4 per cent, compared to the recorded value in 2021.

Separately, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Anwar’s visit to Singapore “underscores the close and enduring relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and our peoples.”

The ministry said Anwar will attend an official welcome ceremony at the Istana.

He and his wife Dr Wan Azizah, will also have an orchid hybrid named in their honour, it said in a statement issued in conjunction with the visit. - Bernama