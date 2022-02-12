PM Anwar meets Agong today

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The car carrying Anwar was seen entering the Istana Negara grounds through Gate 1 at 8.22 am and left at 9.15 am.

The prime minister is scheduled for an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta in Ipoh at 10 am.

Yesterday Anwar was reported to have said that the discussion on the appointment of the Cabinet members was almost finished and hoped that it could be announced soon.

He also said that he would have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara at 8 am today. - Bernama