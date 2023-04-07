PM Anwar: PH-BN seat distribution settled

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that seat distribution between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the impending state elections in six states has been settled.

Speaking to reporters after launching the book titled Adab Perbezaan Pendapat Dalam Islam here today, the Prime Minister said he had held a meeting with BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently to settle the seat distribution between the two coalitions.

“No issue (of seat overlapping) so far,” he said.

The six states holding state elections are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

On the focus of the Unity Government for the six state polls, Anwar anticipated the success of PH in taking over the power in two states and retaining the three existing ones.

“I see that we are strong in the three states and we can retain them, and InsyaAllah, there is a big chance for us to take over two other states,” he said without naming any.

The three states under PH are Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are under Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Yesterday, Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak reportedly said that the EC will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss important dates for the elections in the six states.

He said the meeting followed the receipt of notices of the official dissolution of the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state assemblies from their respective State Assembly speakers.-Bernama