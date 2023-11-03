PM Anwar praises fire dept for excellent performance

IPOH: The fire and rescue team plays the role of not only saving lives and property, but also reducing the losses incurred by the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the speed and efficiency of firefighters in putting out fires had minimised damage to property.

Therefore, Anwar who is also Finance Minister, said the government would never hesitate in adding allocations to the department every year to ensure their services are always improved.

“If we ask if there is enough allocation for the fire department, I will say it will not be enough, but as the economy recovers we will always increase allocation to the ministry involved,“ he said when opening the Tambun Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) here today.

Also present was Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Anwar also praised the performance of the Fire and Rescue Department as a whole which is considered to be at the best level.

Meanwhile, the prime minister announced the upgrade of the Tambun Fire and Rescue Station from a Category D station to a Category C station.

With the announcement, the number of staff at the station will be increased to 29 led by Grade KB29 chief. A Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) is also stationed here for fire extinguishing and rescue operations.

Nga in his speech said that with 35 stations, Perak is the second state in the country with the most number of fire stations.

“I am very confident that with this new fire station, this will have a very positive impact in the service delivery according to the KPI (key performance indicator) set, which is a response time of no more than 10 minutes,“ he said. - Bernama