PM Anwar receives courtesy call from 16 heads of Malaysian diplomatic missions abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from 16 heads of Malaysian diplomatic missions abroad who will begin their duties at the respective countries they will be based.

Besides exchanging views on the policy and direction of Malaysia’s bilateral relations with the countries where the diplomats will be based, Anwar said he also shared with them the aspirations and perspectives on domestic issues that are of priority to the government, especially after the tabling of the 2024 Budget last Friday.

“Congratulations and good luck to all those who have been appointed.

“May they be able to discharge the trust given to them in lifting the country’s image, reputation and dignity to a higher level on the international stage, InsyaAllah,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

Among those present were the Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad; Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai; Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Datuk Nadzirah Osman and Malaysia’s High Commissioner to India Muzafar Shah Mustafa.

Also present were the Malaysian Ambassador to the Netherlands Roseli Abdul; Malaysian High Commissioner to South Africa Rus Shazila Osman and Malaysian Ambassador to Mexico Jamal Sharifuddin Johan.

All the heads of the Malaysian diplomatic missions abroad received their instruments of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Oct 4, while Nadzirah received her letter of appointment from Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir a day earlier.-Bernama