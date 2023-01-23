PM Anwar returns to hometown

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today returned to his hometown in Cheruk Tok Kun here for the first time after assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The return of Anwar, who was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was greeted with great enthusiasm by the local residents at Masjid Jamek Cheruk Tok Kun Bawah.

He then performed Maghrib prayers with the congregation before participating in the tahlil and doa selamat ceremony led by Imam Dua of the mosque, Mohd Anor Abd Aziz.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend the Kenduri Rakyat at the Cheruk Tok Kun Pejuang Gallery tonight.

Anwar, who is also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan, was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on Nov 24 last year. - Bernama