PM Anwar, Thai counterpart meet to strengthen ties

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, here today for talks on strengthening bilateral relations.

Srettha arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day working visit. This is his inaugural visit to Malaysia after being sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sept 5.

Srettha was received by Anwar when arrived at Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, at 2.55 pm before the two leaders proceeded to level five of the building for a four-eye meeting.

Their meeting is expected to further strengthen Malaysia-Thailand ties which are already established as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN.

This will be Anwar and Srettha’s second meeting. The first engagement between the two leaders was on the sideline of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month.

In 2022, Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner globally and ranked third among the ASEAN member countries. The total trade increased 17.9 per cent to RM122.03 billion (US$27.75 billion) from RM97.55 billion (US$23.54 billion) in 2021. -Bernama