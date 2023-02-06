PM Anwar to Hadi: Stop your outdated, rigid narratives against Unity Gov’t

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to stop resorting to outdated and rigid narratives to attack the Unity Government.

Anwar said Abdul Hadi or the Opposition must make assessments based on the policies adopted by the government and not the number of Muslim or non-Muslim majority parties in it.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said as a multi-racial country, while upholding Islam, the rights of non-Muslims must also be preserved to ensure peace.

“What is important are the policies. Are there policies that show we (the government) have abandoned Islam?... that we betray the Malays, steal and embezzle Malay land, shares and projects?

“This is how we should assess...don’t use outdated and rigid narratives,” he told reporters after officiating at the launch of the ‘Orientalist Paintings: Mirror or Mirage?’ exhibition at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia here today.

The prime minister was responding to a statement by Abdul Hadi who claimed that PH was not fit to govern the country because it was a political coalition dominated by non-Muslim parties.

Anwar said he does not want the people to be misled by the sentiments played up by Abdul Hadi.

He said the success of a government is measured by its ability to defend the Constitution; enhance the meaning of culture, language and Islam; eradicate poverty and preserve racial harmony.

The prime minister said putting a stop to the abuse of power or position to plunder the people’s wealth and assets was also something that the government and the opposition should emphasise.

“If we are to look at the old narrative involving those with cases on them, if we are to observe closely, they are afraid to be investigated... if you have taken (something that is not yours), then return it. That is all that I want,” he said. -BERNAMA