PM Anwar to meet President Erdogan today

ISTANBUL: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today before concluding his two-day working visit to Turkiye.

This morning, he is expected to meet Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek at the Shangrila Hotel here.

Later in the afternoon, Anwar is scheduled to have a meeting with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan and the director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin.

At 3 pm local time (8 pm Malaysian time), the prime minister is scheduled to meet the president, with matters related to the conflict in Gaza to be among the top agenda of discussion.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7.

Anwar had several times reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The prime minister will then depart to Egypt, where he is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. -Bernama