PM Anwar visits ailing old friend in Ipoh

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today visited his former Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) schoolmate who has taken ill at his home in Desa Seri Ampang here.

He arrived at the residence of Ahmad Fawzi Shafii, 75, who is suffering from chronic schizophrenia at about 2pm bearing gifts for his old friend.

Ahmad Fawzi, who has been bed-bound for two months, was also Anwar’s roommate when they were students at Universiti Malaya (UM).

Anwar was seen chatting and joking with Ahmad Fawzi while reminiscing about their time together for about 20 minutes before leaving to officiate at the opening of the Tambun Fire and Rescue station.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fawzi’s younger brother Jama’iyah Shafii, 62, said Ahmad Fawzi was overcome by emotion when told that his old friend has been appointed as the country’s prime minister.

“His memory is failing but he still remembers old friends including Anwar Ibrahim and cried when told by the MCKK Alumni that he (Anwar) will visit him,“ he added.

Ahmad Fawzi who used to work in a bank was diagnosed with the disease more than 50 years ago and is under Jama’iyah’s care. - Bernama