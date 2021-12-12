PM appreciates MIC for remaining loyal to BN

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today expressed his appreciation for the loyalty shown by MIC to remain with the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition despite major challenges it faced after the 14th General Election (GE14).

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president said, MIC had fulfilled the promise it made on Oct 21, 2018, to remain with BN.

“The BN’s leadership does not force anyone to stay. The honesty and sincerity (of the component parties) were tested when BN faced the biggest challenge since its inception. MIC chose to stay with BN. MIC president Tan Sri Vicky (S.A. Vigneswaran) on Oct 21, 2018, stressed that the party would remain with Umno, MCA and PBRS.

“Loyalty is important at all times and MIC walks the talk in facing the country’s political future together. The political maturity and commitment of MIC’s leadership had convinced BN to continue with the solidarity and move forward as a team for national development. Thank you, MIC!,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said this in his speech at MIC’s 75th Annual General Meeting, here, today.

He said MIC was created as a result of the Malayan Indians Conference held 75 years ago at Chetttiyar Hall, Jalan Ipoh.

“Then they joined the Umno and MCA alliance in 1955 as a symbol of consensus. MIC remains loyal to BN to this day,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the party winning the Gadek seat in the recent Malacca State Election also showed that its collaboration with BN could bring about change.

“What’s important is that the camaraderie is maintained without any doubt. In the Cabinet, MIC has Datuk Seri M. Saravanan who carries the voice of the Indians. We are not makers of history, but we are made by history. History has taught the party and this has become a talisman in the face of challenges ahead,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he believed that the party’s annual general meeting today was the best platform for it to focus on development and betterment of the Indians in the country, adding that he is confident that MIC, which had gone through various challenges since its establishment, would regain the people’s support.

“Currently, MIC remains strong in the country’s political arena. I am sure, since the GE14, people have returned their support to the party. They regretted making the wrong choice due to the false promises of Pakatan Harapan at that time. Now they realise that MIC is the real fighter for the Indian community in Malaysia,” he said.

He said the MIC leadership should be proactive and sensitive to the current situation, to gain public support in the next general election and to do so sincerely, thus, continuing to fight for the interests of Indians in the country and the people as a whole.

Ismail Sabri also congratulated Vigneswaran and MIC deputy president, Saravanan, who is also Human Resource Minister, who retained their positions for the 2021-2024 term.

“Congratulations to those who won and retained their positions. Hopefully, the trust and mandate given by the party members will boost the spirit of the MIC leaders to continue providing the best services to the Indians in this country,” he added.

