PM approves part of foreign worker applications for three sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today approved part of the applications for the recruitment of foreign workers, involving barbershops, textiles and goldsmiths.

In doing this, however, Anwar placed the condition that local youths be trained to fill up vacancies in the three sectors.

“We have given approval, but in parts. I am not opening everything up because there have to be efforts made (to provide training) through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), through TEKUN (National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund). Training must be provided for the youths,” he said.

He said this when officiating the Lestari Niaga@Kuala Lumpur D’Medan Selera Madani programme at Kompleks Tun Sambanthan, which was also attended by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Senator Saraswathy Kandasami.

The prime minister said the matter will be brought to the Cabinet on Friday as it involves an immediate need for workers.

More to come. - Bernama