KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at Istana Negara around noon today to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The vehicle carrying the Prime Minister was seen entering the main gate of the palace at 12.23 pm.

Earlier, Muhyiddin held a special Cabinet meeting, which lasted about three hours, at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya.

Vehicles carrying Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and his deputy Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim were among those seen entering the Istana Negara compound.

Also seen were the vehicles carrying Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

At 1 pm, or approximately 40 minutes later, the vehicle carrying the Prime Minister was seen leaving the palace.

When passing the media at the main gate, the Pagoh MP also waved to them through an open rear window.

Five minutes later, the vehicle was seen arriving at the Prime Minister’s private residence at Bukit Damansara.-Bernama