PM arrives in Cambodia for first official visit

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has arrived in Cambodia for a two-day state visit to further strengthen 65 years of bilateral ties as well as trade and investment opportunities and people to people movement.

His visit is upon the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Upon arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport at 5.20pm Malaysian time, the prime minister was received by Senior Minister of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan, representing the Cambodian government. Othsman is also in charge of Islamic Affairs.

Ismail Sabri is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Deputy Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias, Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif and senior government officials.

Later today, Ismail Sabri will attend a dinner with Keluarga Malaysia in Cambodia.

On Thursday, he will begin official events with a visit to the country’s Independent Monument for a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by another wreath-laying event at the Monument of Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh, the late King-Father of Cambodia, in the same vicinity.

Ismail Sabri will also be given an official welcoming ceremony with both countries’ national anthems, followed by a march-past salute accompanied by Hun Sen at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh.

Both leaders will also have a four-eyed meeting to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues as well as cooperation at the international level.

The prime minister will also pay a courtesy call to His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, the King of Cambodia, at the Royal Palace before departing for Bangkok, Thailand.

Malaysia is the third largest investor in Cambodia with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$3.53 billion (US$1 = RM4.18) between 1994-2020, just behind China and South Korea. Malaysia’s investments are mainly in the banking, telecommunication, power generation and entertainment sectors.

Among the Malaysian companies here are Maybank, CIMB Bank, Public Bank, Hong Leong Bank, Smart Axiata, Muhibbah Engineering, Sunway International as well as Nagaworld and Leader.

There are also about 5,000 Malaysians residing in Cambodia, of whom 2,000 are based in the capital.

Cambodia is the host for Asean 2022 and the fourth neighbouring country that Ismail Sabri is visiting after being sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on Aug 21, 2021.

Earlier he had visited Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

-Bernama