PM arrives in Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo for Asean Summit

LABUAN BAJO (Indonesia): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today to attend the 42nd Asean Summit 2023 in West Manggarai city, Flores archipelago in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The aircraft carrying Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at the Komodo International Airport at 3.45 pm.

Anwar was welcomed by Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. Also present were Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Malaysian Ambassador-Designate to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

“This is the first time Datuk Seri Anwar is attending the top Asean leaders’ meeting as Prime Minister,” Zambry told the Malaysian media.

“We expect his attendance to attract attention in view of his role and Malaysia’s position as one of the founding members of Asean,” he said.

The prime minister has a packed schedule, with several bilateral and eight summit meetings on the three days of events at the Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach Hotel.

According to Zambry, Anwar will have bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Timor Leste PrimeMinister Taur Matan Ruak.

He will also chair the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit and participate in the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Summit (IMT-GT).

The 42nd Asean Summit is expected to produce several documents such as the Asean Leaders’ Statement on strengthening Asean institutions and the Asean Post-2025 Vision.

Others include the handling of human trafficking, the protection of migrant workers and their families during crises, health, electric vehicle ecosystems, and the development of Asean village networks.

This is in line with the theme of Indonesia’s regional bloc chairmanship 2023, “Asean Matters: Epicentre of Growth.” -Bernama