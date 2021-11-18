PM asked to prove Keluarga Malaysia slogan not merely words

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob has been asked to prove that Keluarga Malaysia slogan is not merely words.

I am unable to reconcile the Prime Minister’s speech in conjunction with World Children’s Day with the actions of his government, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh (pix) said today.

“The head says something but the hands and legs behave otherwise,” she said in a statement. “Keluarga Malaysia are mere empty words for these affected children fighting against the might of the Government for their identity papers to be issued.”

Yeoh was referring to Ismail Sabri’s speech in Parliament yesterday where he reiterated the Government’s commitment to protect and defend the rights of our children in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

“The best interest of our children must be a primary consideration in the decisions and actions of this government including those of its agencies,” Yeoh said.

“From Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara, Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat to education in schools and healthcare in public clinics and hospitals - every single application and its outcome must be based on the best interest of the child.”

Keluarga Malaysia is about identity and a sense of belonging, she pointed out.

There is no better starting place for the prime minister to start practising his own slogan by resolving citizenship woes affecting children, she said.

“Without citizenship, children are left in a vulnerable state without an identity and without any sense of belonging. Keluarga Malaysia is remote and foreign to them.

“The decision by the High Court on Sept 9 to grant citizenship to overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers brought much joy and hope to many Malaysian mothers and children alike.

“However, contrary to the interests of children, this same government filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision. A stay / temporary suspension of the High Court ruling pending its appeal was also filed by this same government.

“I am not able to reconcile the Prime Minister’s aforesaid speech with the actions of his government. The head says something but the hands and legs behave otherwise,” she added.