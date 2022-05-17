PM attends KUSKOP minister’s Raya event

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last night attended the Aidilfitri celebration function of the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP), Tan Sri Noh Omar at Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) here.

The presence of Ismail Sabri at about 8.50 pm was warmly received by guests who also took the opportunity to have their pictures taken with the Prime Minister.

Also present were former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Selangor PAS Commissioner Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi.

Ismail Sabri who was in a dark blue baju Melayu spent about an hour in the event which was attended by about 10,000 guests.

Speaking to the media, Noh Omar thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts in controlling and curbing the Covid-19 to enable the country enter the Transition to Endemic Phase and to allow the celebration of Hari Raya with such festivities.

“I guess the Raya celebrations anywhere would be extraordinary as it has been two years we did not get to hold Hari Raya celebration. I thanked the Prime Minister for reopening the borders and to enable us return to normal,” he said. — Bernama