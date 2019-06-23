PM attends plenary session of 34th Asean Summit

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attended the Plenary Session of the 34th Asean Summit chaired by Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha in the Thai capital yesterday.

The Plenary is where leaders of the Asean member countries hold discussions on issues relating to the summit’s theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”, including means to build a strong people-centred Asean Community that leaves no one behind and looks to the future.

In his speech, Prayuth said the rapid change in the region required all Asean member countries to explore and address issues to strengthen Asean.

“There is a need to prepare the Asean community in facing various uncertainties in the region and globally.

“We need to find ways to turn these challenges so that it will benefit the people,” he said.

Earlier, Mahathir also participated in three Asean leaders’ interfaces, namely with the representatives of Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (Aipa), the representatives of Asean Youth, and the representatives of Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC).

In the evening, Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali also attended the gala dinner hosted by Prayuth for Asean Leaders and Asean Secretary General. — Bernama