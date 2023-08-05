PM attends premiere of “Anwar:The Untold Story”

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight attended the premiere of “Anwar: The Untold Story”, a film depicting the story of his life and political struggle.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the screening location at Dadi Cinema, Pavillion, here, at about 8.15 pm, to chants of ‘Reformasi’ by those present.

Among other notable attendees at the event organised by the film’s distributor, DMY Creation, were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and DMY Creation founder and chairman Datuk Mohamed Yusoff.

More than 250 guests comprising political figures, creative industry players as well as famous local personalities including Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin were also present at the ceremony.

“Anwar: The Untold Story” is directed by Indonesian Viva Westi, with local actor Farid Kamil Zahari playing the role of Anwar, while Indonesian Acha Septriasa plays the role of Dr Wan Azizah.

The film, set between 1993 and 1998, narrates Anwar’s journey as deputy prime minister and minister of finance during the period as well as his struggle against corruption.

It will be shown in cinemas nationwide from May 18. -Bernama