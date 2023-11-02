PM attends religious talk at Seri Perdana

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today attended the ‘Seri Perdana Religious Talk’ at Seri Perdana here as soon as he arrived from his two-day official visit to Thailand.

Arriving at 9 pm, he spent about 30 minutes with some 200 guests comprising community members residing around Seri Perdana.

Despite only having just touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Anwar took the time to mingle with the guests amidst the recitation of the ‘selawat’.

One of those who attended, free-lance preacher Abd Hadi Bakri Abdullah, said Anwar shared with him stories of his visit to Thailand.

“He said the Malaysia Madani concept which he introduced was well received by the Muslim community in Bangkok.

“He then invited me to attend more religious and knowledge-based talks such as this one here,” he said.

Tonight’s ‘tazkirah’ (religious talk), “Compassion from the Islamic Perspective” was delivered by International Islamic University Malaysia’s Ahmad Ibrahim Kulliyah of Law former professor Dr Razali Nawawi. - Bernama