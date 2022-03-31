PM attends World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri attended the World Government Summit 2022 that took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in conjunction with the Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday evening.

Ismail Sabri posted on his Facebook account saying that the summit, with the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ was also attended by UAE Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai.

He said the two-day summit, which began on March 29, gathered various global leaders as well as experts in various fields from all over the world.

It also highlights various issues, including those of global, economic and administrative importance, through more than the 100 sessions held.

“With this summit, global leaders can discuss future cooperation to face extraordinary challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic,” he shared in his post, along with photographs of him at the summit.

The prime minister arrived in Dubai on Tuesday after a three-day official visit to Qatar that began last Saturday. — Bernama