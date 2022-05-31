PM attends Youth and Sports Ministry Aidilfitri celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today attended the Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Youth and Sports Ministry, at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Ismail Sabri’s arrival was welcomed by Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, and his deputy, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

Also present at the event were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin were also present.

The event was enlivened by the presence of football legend, Datuk Santokh Singh and former badminton champion, Datuk Lee Chong Wei, as well as national athletes. - Bernama