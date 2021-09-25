PM begins Johor working visit with audience with Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob began his working visit to Johor by having an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at Istana Pasir Pelangi this morning.

This is his first visit to Johor after being appointed as the prime minister on Aug 21.

He arrived at the palace at 11.44 am, accompanied by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Ismail Sabri, who is Bera Member of Parliament, spent about one hour at the palace, where he joined the Sultan for lunch,

After the meeting, the prime minister attended a closed-door state development briefing at a hotel here.

Ismail Sabri is also scheduled to meet community leaders in a closed-door meeting at the same hotel later. -Bernama