PM breaks fast with Cabinet Ministers, MBs and foreign dignitaries

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today breaks his fast with Cabinet ministers, menteri besar, chief ministers, deputy ministers as well as heads of foreign missions at his official residence in Seri Perdana here.

The function was attended by about 300 guests including the Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin and top senior government officials.

Among those present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Also invited to the occasion were 35 orphans from Rumah Anak Yatim Raudhatul Al-Faeez in Gombak, Selangor and Ismail Sabri also spent time to mingle and took pictures with them.

He later joined the congregation to perform maghrib, isyak and tarawih prayers. — Bernama