PM breaks fast with civil servants

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today attended a breaking of fast event with over 700 civil servants at Laman Sari, Seri Perdana here.

The event, the first programme held at Seri Perdana since Ismail Sabri became prime minister on Aug 20, 2021, was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Syafiq Abdullah.

Besides civil servants, the event was also attended by 51 orphans from Rumah Amal Baitul Barokah Wal Mahabbah in Sepang, Selangor.

At the event, Ismail Sabri spent time mingling with the civil servants and orphans.

After breaking fast, he performed the Magrib and Isyak prayers and also joined the tarawih prayers.

Seri Perdana, which was built in 1997, is the official residence of the prime minister. — Bernama