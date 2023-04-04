PM breaks fast with farmers, fishermen, breeders at Seri Perdana

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) breaks his fast today with about 1,200 fishermen, farmers, and breeders at Seri Perdana here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu as well as Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The event, organised by Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, and the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry was also attended by 14 orphans each from Rumah Bakti Al-Kausar and Rumah Cahaya Kasih.

Also present were 13 orphans from Rancangan Sungai Behrang, Felda Trolak, Rancangan Sungai Tengi, Rancangan Sungai Tengi Selatan, Rancangan Gedangsa.

Anwar also spent some time mingling with the participants and orphans, as well as staff of the two ministries before performing congregational Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers. - Bernama