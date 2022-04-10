PM breaks fast with MPs, senators at Seri Perdana

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today hosted a breaking-of-fast ceremony for members of parliament (MPs) and senators at Seri Perdana here.

The event, which was graced by about 300 guests, was also attended by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Apart from Cabinet ministers and government MPs, opposition MPs present included Lim Kit Siang, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Mohamad Sabu and Teresa Kok.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi was also in attendance.

Most of the guests present earlier attended a special briefing on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.3) 2022 at Puspanitapuri, Precinct 10 near Seri Perdana.

Thirty-one orphans from the Raudhatul Al-Faeez Orphanage of Gombak, Selangor were also invited to the breaking-of-fast ceremony where Ismail Sabri also spent time meeting and chatting with the children.

After the event, the prime minister performed the Maghrib, Isyak and tarawih prayers with the congregation.

Built in 1997, Seri Perdana is the official residence of the prime minister of Malaysia. — Bernama