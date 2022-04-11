PM breaks fast with staff of GLC, GLIC and statutory bodies

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today joined staff of government-linked companies (GLC), government-linked investment companies (GLIC) and federal statutory bodies in breaking the fast at his official residence Seri Perdana here.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin, Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar were among an estimated 500 guests at the event.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and acting chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Also in attendance were 46 orphans, aged four to 17 years, from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Peribadi Mulia in Kajang, Selangor. Ismail Sabri mingled and took photographs with them.

Ismail Sabri then performed Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers together with the guests. — Bernama