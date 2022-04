PM breaks fast with Umno division chiefs, deputies and secretaries

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today breaks fast with the heads, deputy heads and secretaries of Umno divisions at his official residence in Seri Perdana, here.

The event which was attended by about 1,500 guests also included state Umno liaison chairmen, among them were Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy (Pahang), Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Kelantan) and Tan Sri Noh Omar (Selangor).

Among Umno division chiefs present were Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas), Datuk Seri Najib Razak (Pekan) and Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling).

The function was also participated by 35 orphans from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim dan Asnaf Baitun Nurrawdhah in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur.

Ismail Sabri later joined a congregation to perform maghrib, isyak and tarawih prayers. — Bernama