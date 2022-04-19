PM breaks fast with Umno Supreme Council and wing exco members

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today breaks his fast with members of Umno Supreme Council and the leadership of three party wings at his official residence in Seri Perdana here.

Among those present were Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Also present were Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Puteri UMNO chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

The ceremony was attended by about 500 guests and 29 orphans from Raudhatul Al-Faeez, Taman Lembah Keramat, Kuala Lumpur and Ismail Sabri also spent time to mingle with them before the breaking of fast.

Ismail Sabri later performed maghrib, isyak and tarawih congregational prayers in the surau led by Putra Mosque Imam Abdul Karim Zakaria Al-Hafiz. — Bernama