PM breaks fast with Umno Youth, Puteri leaders

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today attended a breaking of fast event with the Umno Youth and Puteri leaders at his official residence in Seri Perdana here.

Among those present were Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan, vice-chief Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd, Umno Youth deputy chief Shahril Suffian Hamdan and assistant secretary Datuk Hasmuni Hassan.

Some 1,000 guests, including children from the ‘Rumah Raudhatul Al Faeez’ home in Gombak were also feted at the event, where the prime minister also spent some time posing for photographs with them.

Ismail Sabri later joined the guests to perform the Maghrib, Isyak and tarawih prayers. — BERNAMA