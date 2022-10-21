PM: Budget 2023 nothing like Opposition’s manifesto

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Opposition had ‘fooled’ youths with empty promises in the 14th General Election (GE14) and left many in the lurch.

While under the incumbent Bera MP’s leadership, the exemption of the repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan for borrowers from the Bottom 40 group was expanded to the Middle 40 and Top 20 first class degree graduates.

“Budget 2023 is unlike the manifesto made by the opposition, which turned out to deceive the people in the last GE14.

“Youth who are first-time home buyers but do not have payslips can now secure a government guarantee under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme.

“There are also job opportunities available via the JaminKerja programme by the government,“ he said in a Facebook post earlier today.