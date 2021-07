KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) remains as the prime minister and, along with his Cabinet, continues to exercise federal executive powers as usual, said Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

In a statement today, he explained that for now, there was no clear evidence that the prime minister no longer commanded the support of the majority of the Members of Parliament.

“According to Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, whether a person has the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat shall be determined by the members of the Dewan Rakyat themselves and not through a statement by a political party or any political party leader,” he said.

Idrus said this in reference to a media statement issued by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi early today announcing that the party had decided to immediately withdraw and end support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

According to the Attorney-General, the statement is from a component party that formed the current government which was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong pursuant to Article 43(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

After the Umno Supreme Council virtual meeting for more than four hours last night, Ahmad Zahid said in the statement that the decision on Muhyiddin was reached following the alleged failure of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Muhyiddin to address the Covid-19 pandemic and so being unable to meet the people’s expectations and demands. — Bernama