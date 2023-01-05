PM: Cabinet to discuss minimum wage implementation next month (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of minimum wage implementation will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting next month to get a once and for all solution, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

At the Labour Day 2023 celebration today, themed ‘Pekerja Pemangkin Wadah Malaysia MADANI’ (Workers – Platform of Catalyst for Malaysia MADANI), Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, said the minimum wage is still difficult to implement and its implementation is also a bit chaotic.

“That’s why in the Cabinet meeting next month we want to resolve it once and for all,” he said.

The minimum wage order came into effect on May 1, 2022, with a monthly minimum wage of RM1,500 for all sectors, regardless of region, for employers with five or more employees.

For employers with fewer than five employees, the implementation of the minimum wage has been postponed from Jan 1 to July 1 this year.

Anwar said that his government prioritised the wages of workers in the country so that they could be increased.

“I don’t want employers, economists or ministers to dispute (employee wages). Our responsibility is to increase wages for private and public workers,” he said, adding that the government will announce the changes made to defend the plight of workers one by one.

He added that some companies recorded profits and increased productivity but the workers’ wages did not increase.

“Every employee who contributes should be recognised, regardless of position and rank,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed. - Bernama