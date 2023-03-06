PM calls for efforts to upgrade, beautify food courts, stalls

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on all state governments to formulate clear policies and plans to facilitate efforts to upgrade and beautify food courts and stalls in the country.

The prime minister said he had discussed with the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT), the Menteri Besar and the Chief Minister of the respective states for the relevant authorities to come up with a similar policy on the development of food courts and stalls.

“I have discussed and explained the (federal) government’s intention to the Menteri Besar, the Chief Minister on the effort to develop these facilities to raise the dignity and well-being of the low-income group.

“I hope that in the next few months, we can see the state governments and municipal councils coming out with their own plans regarding efforts to develop these facilities,” he said when opening the D’Anjung Selera MADANI food court in Bandar Tun Razak near here today.

Also present was Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament.

Anwar said it was important to have clear policies and planning to change the current condition of food courts and stalls in the country, in line with the efforts being made by the Federal Territories Department and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in upgrading and improving food stalls in the federal capital.

The prime minister said the focus of the unity government on providing facilities to the low-income group is proof of the difference between the current government and the previous government, which prioritised the development of mega projects that did not benefit the majority of the people.

“We should say thank you for whatever good things the previous government did, but as I have often stressed, this unity government prioritises the concern of the majority of the people.

“This concern for the majority group of people should be the responsibility of all of us, whether in the government, as civil servants or members of Parliament so that MADANI is not just an empty slogan,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he was satisfied with the programme implemented by DBKL, which focused on hawker stalls in the federal capital.

Referring to the redevelopment of the D’Anjung Selera MADANI food court, the Prime Minister said the move to upgrade the food court, which has 24 stalls and is equipped with comfortable, conducive and clean facilities, was in line with his aim to give Kuala Lumpur a new facelift.

“When we first took over the government, I told the mayor of Kuala Lumpur that I wanted the aspect on cleanliness to be given attention in the proposed beautification of food courts, stalls, hawker centers, which are places that provide livelihood to the majority of the people.

“So far, I am satisfied with the development of Kuala Lumpur and I hope, in the next three years, to see dozens of projects like this (D’Anjung Selera MADANI) to be implemented, not only in the (federal) capital but also throughout the country,“ he said.

Improvements to the D’Anjung Selera MADANI, involving the reconstruction of 24 stalls and three kiosks, were carried out under the Business Sustainability @Kuala Lumpur programme.

The food court is equipped with more conducive surau facilities, toilets, garbage dumping area and 48 parking lots.

In conjunction with today’s opening, Anwar announced that the rental rate for the business premises has been lowered to RM200, from RM400 previously.-Bernama