PM calls for spirit of Merdeka to empower Malaysia as a great nation

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s (pix) call to all citizens to embody the spirit of ‘Merdeka’ is an important message for Malaysia to become a great country.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi said the message was apt and should be appreciated by all walks of life.

“The Prime Minister's message is right in our context as a country as we must embody the meaning of independence.

“At the same time, this understanding of Merdeka will further strengthen the unity among the people of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, who are made up of different races,“ he told reporters when met after the Prime Minister’s maiden National Day address at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

Thus, he said tomorrow's National Day celebrations highlight the importance of true independence beyond the physical aspect of the celebration as it also incorporates spiritual independence.

At the event, Anwar stressed that one of the conditions needed to meet those aspirations was “to free the people” by shaping a society that is ‘independent’ in mind and soul and free from colonialist and outmoded thinking.

The prime minister said to ensure Malaysia progresses, all levels of society must push forth with a ‘spirit of freedom’ by not being exploited and being tools of the elite bent on making personal gains that harm the country.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also described the call as timely and said the message was important as there were people who were still not 'free in their minds'.

“Now, we should not only celebrate the diversity of differences from different aspects but also deepen the meaning of independence so that we appreciate unity more,“ he said. -Bernama