PM calls on banks to continue to help individuals, SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has called on banks to continue to offer loan repayment assistance to individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in need, including assistance in scheduling and restructuring their loans.

At the same time, troubled borrowers can get free advice and loan repayment assistance through the Credit Counseling and Management Agency (AKPK).

“I am satisfied with the commitment shown by banking institutions that are ready to help the people and SMEs,“ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), who is also Finance Minister, said in a press release here today. He also reminded the banking industry that they play an important role in driving post-pandemic economic growth, especially in helping borrowers who are still affected and have difficulty moving on with their lives.

The statement followed a dialogue session with representatives of the banking sector as part of the government's ongoing efforts to obtain ideas and views related to the national economy from all walks of life held on June 28, 2023.

The dialogue session was attended by the Deputy Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Datuk Jessica Chew, as well as representatives from leading banks such as AMBank, Al-Rahji Bank, Bank Islam Malaysia, CIMB, HSBC Bank, Maybank, Public Bank, RHB Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. -Bernama