PM calls on Malaysians to continuously nurture patriotism spirit for a united society

IPOH: Patriotism spirit among Malaysians needs to be continuously nurtured to create a united society, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said it is also important to create a strong nation which requires strengthening unity among various races, religions and backgrounds.

Therefore, he said all Malaysians should take the opportunity to celebrate the national month and fly the Jalur Gemilang to boost their love for the country by participating in various organised programmes.

“We are blessed to be part of the sovereign and independent Malaysians. Indeed, the blessing of independence should be appreciated, where we can live comfortably, harmoniously and prosperously and the practice of tolerance in establishing relations between races,” he said in his opening speech at the launch of the National Month and the Kibar Jalur Gemilang 2023 at Sultan Azlan Shah Circle, Meru Raya today.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who officiated the event on his behalf, here today.

Also present was Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Celebrations Committee.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin were also in attendance.

Anwar said unity is a priceless blessing and an important asset to the country.

Therefore, he said that it needs to be nurtured and maintained so that Malaysia’s independence continues to be safeguarded while saying that history proves that the greatness of an empire is not only based on wise leadership but the spirit of identity and consensus of the people.

The Prime Minister also called on all Malaysians to show their love for the country by flying the Jalur Gemilang throughout the national month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, in the same event, Fadillah also flagged off the Kembara Merdeka and Jalur Gemilang 2023 convoy which will tour all corners of the country in conjunction with the Merdeka month celebration. - Bernama